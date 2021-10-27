Slavia, Kushaq to drive Skoda's India story, says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess

2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2021, 05:24 PM IST

Skoda and Volkswagen have been present in the sedan segment for years with popular model like Rapid, Octavia or Vento and Passat.

Volkswagen Virtus, which is likely to share the MQB-A0-IN platform with Skoda Slavia, is seen as the carmaker's other popular sedan Vento. The new sedan from the German carmaker may get the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit sourced from Taigun SUV. The engine may come mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Both cars are expected to share a lot of features with the new Kushaq and Taigun SUVs. Skoda has already confirmed that the Salvia will be offered with the same engines that power Kushaq. It will come with a 1.0-litre TSI engine is capable of producing 113 hp of power from its three cylinders. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI has an output of 148 hp. The engines will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission as well as a seven-speed DSG gearbox for the 1.5-litre unit.