Toyota clocks highest-ever wholesales in a month, sells over 19k units in July

Toyota has now registered two back-to-back months of record wholesales in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2022, 11:33 AM
Toyota is aiming to up its sales numbers post the eventual launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian car market.
Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
The latest Toyota model features LED Project headlamps and twin-LED Daytime running lamp. Its lower grille boasts a trapezodial shape while the upper grille features chrome garnish.
The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an LED tail lamp. It will be offered in seven mono-tone and four dual-tone shades.
The 2022 Hyryder rides on R'17 alloy wheels. The model will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka.
On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with many segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof, Heads-Up Display, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch Smart Play cast and over 55 connected features. 
The Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain of the 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will feature a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. The Neo Drive powertrain gets 1.5-litre K-Series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) tech, churning out 75kW of power and 135 Nm of torque.
Safety features on board 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force, Cruise Control, Hill Hold Control, Advanced Body Structure, Rear three-point seatbelt, among others.
Toyota is aiming to up its sales numbers post the eventual launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian car market.
Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
The latest Toyota model features LED Project headlamps and twin-LED Daytime running lamp. Its lower grille boasts a trapezodial shape while the upper grille features chrome garnish.
The latest Toyota model features LED Project headlamps and twin-LED Daytime running lamp. Its lower grille boasts a trapezodial shape while the upper grille features chrome garnish.
The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an LED tail lamp. It will be offered in seven mono-tone and four dual-tone shades.
The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an LED tail lamp. It will be offered in seven mono-tone and four dual-tone shades.
The 2022 Hyryder rides on R'17 alloy wheels. The model will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka.
The 2022 Hyryder rides on R'17 alloy wheels. The model will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka.
On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with many segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof, Heads-Up Display, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch Smart Play cast and over 55 connected features. 
On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with many segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof, Heads-Up Display, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch Smart Play cast and over 55 connected features. 
The Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain of the 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will feature a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. The Neo Drive powertrain gets 1.5-litre K-Series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) tech, churning out 75kW of power and 135 Nm of torque.
The Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain of the 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will feature a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. The Neo Drive powertrain gets 1.5-litre K-Series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) tech, churning out 75kW of power and 135 Nm of torque.
Safety features on board 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force, Cruise Control, Hill Hold Control, Advanced Body Structure, Rear three-point seatbelt, among others.
Safety features on board 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force, Cruise Control, Hill Hold Control, Advanced Body Structure, Rear three-point seatbelt, among others.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday announced it had sold 19,693 units in July for what is its highest-ever wholesales in a single month. While the likes of Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain solid performers and appear impervious of newer models launched or unveiled, the company is next hoping to make an indomitable mark in the mid-size SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota had sold 13,105 units in the month of July of 2021 which was also a record for the company but the 50 per cent growth last month would come as a big shot in the arm for a company that is now underlining its intentions of going electric. “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification" in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM. “The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide."

At present, it is the Fortuner and Innova Crysta that continues to add wind to Toyota sales here. Innova Crysta, in particular, remains a power-packed player and has found over 10 lakh homes in the country so far. The addition of a 2.4-litre petrol motor, apart from the trusty 2.4-litre diesel unit - is often credited to have helped the MPV strike a chord with individual buyers. (Read more here)

But one segment where the company has been absent from is the mid-size SUV space and this is where Toyota is now looking to go big with its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Hyryder is a result of Toyota combining forces with Suzuki - Maruti Suzuki too has unveiled its Grand Vitara. Both models are all set for launch ahead of the festive season and will offer strong hybrid technology.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Urban Cruiser Hyryder Urban Cruiser Fortuner Innova Crysta
