Toyota clocks highest-ever wholesales in a month, sells over 19k units in July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday announced it had sold 19,693 units in July for what is its highest-ever wholesales in a single month. While the likes of Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain solid performers and appear impervious of newer models launched or unveiled, the company is next hoping to make an indomitable mark in the mid-size SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota had sold 13,105 units in the month of July of 2021 which was also a record for the company but the 50 per cent growth last month would come as a big shot in the arm for a company that is now underlining its intentions of going electric. “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification" in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM. “The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide."

At present, it is the Fortuner and Innova Crysta that continues to add wind to Toyota sales here. Innova Crysta, in particular, remains a power-packed player and has found over 10 lakh homes in the country so far. The addition of a 2.4-litre petrol motor, apart from the trusty 2.4-litre diesel unit - is often credited to have helped the MPV strike a chord with individual buyers. (Read more here)

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

But one segment where the company has been absent from is the mid-size SUV space and this is where Toyota is now looking to go big with its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Hyryder is a result of Toyota combining forces with Suzuki - Maruti Suzuki too has unveiled its Grand Vitara. Both models are all set for launch ahead of the festive season and will offer strong hybrid technology.

First Published Date: