Hyundai India reports 6% rise in sales in July; Tucson getting strong response

Hyundai Motor India has recorded a six per cent increase in its total vehicle sales at 63,851 units in July as compared to 60,249 units sold in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales stood at 50,500 units last month when compared to 48,042 units in July of 2021, witnessing a growth of 5.1 per cent. The South Korean automaker's exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units when compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month.

The company's recently unveiled SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response. It is scheduled for a launch this month while bookings have already been commenced for a token amount of ₹50,000. Customers can book the new model at the company's 246 Signature outlets spread across 125 cities across the country as well as book it via online channels. “We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry," Hyundai Motor India's Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg said.

(Also read: Mahindra sales | Tata Motors sales | Toyota sales)

Speaking about the semiconductor situation, Garg said that there has been an improvement which has helped the auto industry. "With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In a separate development, Hyundai has launched CNG version for the top variant of its popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios Asta at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.45 lakh. With this variant, Hyundai now offers a total of three CNG variants in the Grand i10 Nios. The starting price of CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios is ₹7.17 lakh. CNG is offered only on the petrol variants of the hatchback which come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood.

First Published Date: