Riding high on Slavia and Kushaq, Skoda records 44% jump in sales in July

Skoda Auto India sold 4,447 units in July. Demand for Kushaq compact SUV from the Czech carmaker remains strong a year since its launch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2022, 15:02 PM
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock 44 per cent increase in sales in July, 2022.
Skoda Auto India has clocked a healthy 44 per cent rise in sales in July. The carmaker sold 4,447 units last month compared to 3,080 units during the same period last year. However, the July sales figures is much less than what the Czech carmaker sold in the previous month. There is a month-on-month slide of more than 25 per cent for Skoda in India after highs of June when it sold 6,025 units.

In June this year, Skoda Auto India had hit a new high in its monthly sales when the carmaker registered sales of 6,023 units. It was the best ever month for Skoda Auto India since it started selling cars in India. It bettered the previous best month for the carmaker which came in March this year when it sold 5,608 units. When comparing the previous two months, Skoda's sales has gone down by some margin.

Most of Skoda's sales came from its Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. Both were launched within last 12 months. The Kushaq SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun, remains one of its best-selling models. Kushaq SUV was launched in July last year and received several updates as part of its anniversary package earlier last month.

Terming Kushaq as the ‘hero’ of the carmaker's India 2.0 project, Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, "It has been instrumental in Skoda Auto India climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customers."

Skoda Slavia, which was launched earlier this year in March, rivals the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the mid-size sedan segment. Offered with a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol unit, Slavia is Skoda's attempt to revive the segment with feature-loaded offerings.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2022, 15:02 PM IST
