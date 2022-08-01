Tata Motors' EVs clock best ever month as it sees 57% jump in overall sales

Tata Motors sold 47,505 units of passenger vehicles last month, out of which electric vehicles contributed more than eight per cent.

Tata Motors, one of the top three carmakers in India, has clocked an impressive 57 per cent jump is passenger vehicle sales in July. The carmaker has registered sale of 47,505 units last month, compared to 30,185 units during the same period last year. Overall, Tata Motors sold 81,790 vehicles in July, which also includes commercial vehicles and export units. The overall sales has also increased by 51 per cent compared to 54,119 units in July last year.

The biggest jump in sales for Tata Motors last moth has been in the passenger electric vehicle segment. With 4,022 units of Nexon EV and Tigor EV sold, Tata Motors clocked a mammoth 566 per cent jump in EV sales, compared to just 604 units back in July last year. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors' electric vehicles contributed to more than eight per cent of its overall sales last month.

This was the best ever month for Tata Motors' electric vehicles. It has bettered the previous best sales moth in June when the carmaker had sold 3,507 units. Tata Motors is currently the leader in the passenger electric vehicle segment with more than 80 per cent market share. The carmaker ended the first quarter of the financial year with 9,300 EVs sold between April and June. It has now gone up to more than 13,000 units in the ongoing financial year which is more than half the number of electric cars Tata Motors sold in the previous financial year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In June, Tata Motors had clocked 87 per cent increase in sales with 45,197 units sold. Compared to June, Tata Motors' sales last month has dropped by a slight.

As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, Tata Motors clocked a healthy increase of 43 per cent in July. Tata sold 34,154 units last month, compared to 23,848 units sold during the same period last year.

First Published Date: