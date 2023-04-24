Ford ends sixth-gen Mustang production with an EcoBoost coupe. Details here

Ford has reportedly ended production of the sixth-generation Mustang. Motor Trend has reported that the S550-generation Ford Mustang rolled off the last unit on 6th April this year. The last unit was an EcoBoost-powered Oxford White Premium Coupe variant. The sixth-gen Ford Mustang debuted in December 2013 and went on sale in 2015. Since then, the car has had several engines, including the popular 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder unit, a V6 and a 5.0-litre V8. Besides that, there was a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V8 too.

The report states that the sixth-generation Ford Mustang has been a strong seller in its segment throughout much of its run. In 2022, the automaker announced the model was the bestselling sportscar worldwide, citing data from S&P Global Mobility. However, the auto company claimed to have sold less than 70,000 units of the car in 2021. In recent years, the car's sales struggled to make a dent.

This recent sales performance has prompted the automaker to work on the new generation model. The next-generation Ford Mustang is slated to launch later this year and is expected to go on sale early next year.

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang would come available in three different powertrain options, including a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that makes 315 hp and 476 Nm of torque. The GT variant of the car will get a 5.0-litre V8 capable of churning out 480 hp of peak power and 564 Nm of torque.

An optional active performance exhaust system would boost these figures to 486 hp peak power and 568 Nm of maximum torque. The Dark Horse trim will generate 500 hp of peak power and 568 Nm of maximum torque from the V8 motor. With this range of powertrains, Ford is confident the seventh-generation Mustang has a bright future ahead of it.

