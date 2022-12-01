Seltos, Sonet power Kia to its third best sales month ever

Kia has clocked its third best month in India in terms of sales in November. The Korean carmaker sold 24,025 units last month, up from 14,214 units in November last year. That is a nearly 70 per cent jump in sales year-on-year. The success for Kia has been its two flagship SUVs Seltos and Sonet, which remain its best-selling models in the country. However, with the introduction of the Carens three-row MPV, Kia has consolidated its sales further. Kia has also gone past 6 lakh deliveries in India since its debut three years ago.

The success story so far for Kia has been Seltos and Sonet. The two SUVs contributed more than 50 per cent of its overall sales in India. In November, Kia sold 9,284 units of Seltos, rival to the likes of Creta, Harrier and Grand Vitara. The sub-compact SUV Sonet, which rivals the likes of Nexon, Brezza and Venue, was second with 7,834 units sold. Together, the two SUVs contributed 17,118 units out of Kia's overall 24,025 units sold last month.

Kia Carens is also one of the strong contributors to the carmaker's continuing success as the three-row vehicle found 6,360 homes last month. However, the more luxurious three-row offering Carnival only found 419 customers. In the EV segment, Kia has already delivered 128 units of EV6, taking the total deliveries of its first electric car for India closer to 300 mark.

In November, Kia India also clocked a major milestone of delivering 6 lakh cars in just over three years. Seltos and Sonet have been the biggest contributor with nearly 90 per cent of sales coming from these two vehicles. Carens too is not lagging far behind, grabbing 10 per cent share within 10 months of its launch in February this year.

Kia is headed for its best ever year in India. The carmaker has already sold 2,39,372 cars in the first 11 months. Last year was Kia's best in India, when the carmaker had sold 1,81,583 cars.

