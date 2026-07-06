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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kwid Vs Maruti Suzuki S Presso: Monthly Emi Compared

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 06 Jul 2026, 11:40 am
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Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid
EMI starting at just
₹6,000/ month
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Renault has launched the MY2026 update for the Renault Kwid hatchback, which has introduced small design tweaks to the exterior and interior of the entry-level car. The Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc. Available in two variants: Evolution and Climber, the 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between 4.53 lakh and 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, a key competitor against Renault Kwid, and a highly popular car in the Indian market, is priced between 3.50 lakh and 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

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If you are planning to buy a small hatchback, and Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two models.

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Renault Kwid
₹4.53 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,000/ month
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹3.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,386/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹3.70 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,900/ month
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₹4.70 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,200/ month
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UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,600/ month
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Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹11.52 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
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Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have considered the base variant and top-end variant of both models. For the Kwid, the base and top models are Evolution MT and Climber AMT, respectively. On the other hand, for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the base and top variants are: Std (O) MT and VXi+ (O) AGS, respectively. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices for both models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenuresMonthly EMI
Renault KwidEvolution MT 452,900 452,9009.5%24 months 20,795
36 months 14,508
Climber AMT 560,900 560,90024 months 25,753
36 months 17,967
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoStd (O) MT 349,900 349,90024 months 16,065
36 months 11,208
VXi+ (O) AGS 524,900 524,90024 months 24,101
36 months 16,814

According to the calculation, for the Renault Kwid Evolution MT, the monthly EMI will range between 14,508 and 20,795. In the case of the Climber AMT, the monthly EMI will range between 17,967 and 25,753. For the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between 11,208 and 16,065, depending on the repayment tenures selected. The top-end trim will command a monthly EMI between 16,814 and 24,101.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2026, 11:40 am IST
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