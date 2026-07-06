Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared

Renault has launched the MY2026 update for the Renault Kwid hatchback , which has introduced small design tweaks to the exterior and interior of the entry-level car. The Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 , the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso , etc. Available in two variants: Evolution and Climber, the 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between ₹4.53 lakh and ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, a key competitor against Renault Kwid, and a highly popular car in the Indian market, is priced between ₹3.50 lakh and ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a small hatchback, and Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have considered the base variant and top-end variant of both models. For the Kwid, the base and top models are Evolution MT and Climber AMT, respectively. On the other hand, for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the base and top variants are: Std (O) MT and VXi+ (O) AGS, respectively. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices for both models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenures Monthly EMI Renault Kwid Evolution MT ₹ 452,900 ₹ 452,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ 20,795 36 months ₹ 14,508 Climber AMT ₹ 560,900 ₹ 560,900 24 months ₹ 25,753 36 months ₹ 17,967 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std (O) MT ₹ 349,900 ₹ 349,900 24 months ₹ 16,065 36 months ₹ 11,208 VXi+ (O) AGS ₹ 524,900 ₹ 524,900 24 months ₹ 24,101 36 months ₹ 16,814

According to the calculation, for the Renault Kwid Evolution MT, the monthly EMI will range between ₹14,508 and ₹20,795. In the case of the Climber AMT, the monthly EMI will range between ₹17,967 and ₹25,753. For the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between ₹11,208 and ₹16,065, depending on the repayment tenures selected. The top-end trim will command a monthly EMI between ₹16,814 and ₹24,101.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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