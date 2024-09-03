Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger units presented to Indian Army. Here's why

Renault India on Tuesday informed that it has presented a unit each of its Kwid, Triber and Kiger to the 14 Corps, Northern Command of Indian Army to support the mobility and transportation needs of the defense forces. The handover ceremony took place in Leh in Ladakh.

Underlining its commitment towards supporting India's defense forces, Renault India informed in a press statement that the exercise is a step in its larger community-driven initiatives. “We are deeply honoured to extend our support to the 14 Corps, Northern Command, Indian Army with the contribution of these vehicles," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India. “The Kwid, Kiger, and Triber represent Renault's dedication to quality, safety, and the spirit of Make in India. We are confident that these vehicles will enhance the mobility and logistical efficiency of the Northern Command."

Renault currently has only three models in its India product portfolio and all of these three compete in different segments. While Kiger is the flagship product and plays in the entry-level spectrum of sub-compact SUVs, Triber is present in the entry-level three-row MPV segment. Of these three models, Kwid has been around the longest, first launched back in September of 2015. The car is often seen as the stepping stone for buyers into the world of passenger vehicles and while it has fared reasonably well so far, has been confined to the second spot by the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K10 versions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: