Renault Kwid facelift India launch on July 2: What to expect

Renault has confirmed that it will launch the updated Kwid in India on July 2, 2026. Apart from announcing the launch date, the French carmaker has not shared any details about the hatchback. However, previous spy shots suggest that the update will be largely cosmetic.

What to expect from the new Renault Kwid?

Test mules have been spotted with camouflage around the front fascia, Renault badge and tail lamps, indicating revisions to the styling rather than a complete redesign. The facelift is expected to feature a refreshed grille, updated bumpers and revised lighting elements to bring the Kwid's design in line with Renault's newer global styling language.

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The cabin is also expected to receive a few changes. While Renault has not confirmed any feature additions, the updated Kwid could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and minor revisions to the dashboard layout. Under the hood, the Kwid is unlikely to receive any mechanical changes. It is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 65 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Buyers should continue to have the option of a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.

Renault has already confirmed an aggressive product offensive for India, with the next-generation Duster already launched while its seven-seater derivative is due for a debut soon. The Kwid has been on sale in India for over a decade and remains Renault's most accessible offering. Once launched, the facelifted model will continue to take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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