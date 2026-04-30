Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared

The Renault Duster has become the latest car in India to be put through the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV that has brought back the iconic and widely popular automotive nomenclature in India after a four-year hiatus has scored a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, which has shifted the focus to how this SUV fares against its closest rivals. One of the closest rivals to the Duster is the Tata Sierra , which is again the new-age version of another iconic automotive nomenclature in the country. The Tata Sierra, too, has scored a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra have scored 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests, but the latter gets a slight edge over its rival in adult occupant protection.

Despite both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra securing five-star safety ratings from BNCAP, there are slight differences. Digging deep, one can find the differences.

Here is a quick analytical comparison of the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra's Bharat NCAP crash test ratings and their finer details.

Specifications Comparison Renault Duster Tata Sierra Engine 999.0 to 1333.0 cc 1497.0 to 1498.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP crash test ratings

Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP crash test rating comparison Parameters Renault Duster Tata Sierra Adult safety rating 5-star 5-star Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 30.49/32 31.14/32 Frontal offset deformable barrier test score 14.49/16 15.14/16 Side movable deformable barrier test score 16/16 16/16 Side pole impact test (Pole) Ok Ok Child safety rating 5-star 5-star Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 45/49 44.73/49 Child safety dynamic score 24/24 23.73/24 CRS installation score 12/12 12/12 Vehicle assessment score 9/13 9/13

The Renault Duster scored 30.49 points out of 32 in the adult occupant protection category. In the frontal offset crash test, Duster managed 14.49 points out of 16, which translates to a solid structural integrity. In the side impact test, the SUV scored 16 out of 16. For child safety, the Duster scored a strong 45 points out of 49, including full marks in both the dynamic testing and CRS installation.

On the other hand, Tata Sierra comes with a slight edge when it comes to adult protection. Sierra scored 31.14 points out of 32. It performed better in the frontal crash test with a 15.14 points out of 16. This means the SUV has marginally stronger impact management in head-on collisions. However, the side impact test results for Sierra remain identical to the Duster, with a full 16 out of 16 and a successful pole test result. For child safety, the Sierra scored 44.73 out of 49, which is slightly lower than the Duster.

These differences between the test results of the two SUVs are minimal, but they are worth noting if someone is comparing the Duster and Sierra closely. Sierra's slightly higher AOP score gives it a marginal advantage, especially in frontal impacts. On the other hand, the Duster gets a small edge in COP.

Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Safety features onboard

Both the Duster and Sierra come equipped with a wide range of advanced technology-aided safety features. The Renault Duster gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all occupants and pedestrian protection systems as standard. On the other hand, Tata Sierra gets multiple airbags, ESC and seat belt reminders as standard. Both the SUVs feature ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD, traction control, etc.

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