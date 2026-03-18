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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra Scores 5 Stars In Bharat Ncap, Posts Near Perfect Adult Safety Rating

Tata Sierra scores 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP safety tests

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 11:32 am
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  • Standard safety features on the Tata Sierra include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, ESC, and a lot more.

Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra Bharat NCAP Crash Test
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Tata has secured a 5-Star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored 31.14 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 44.73 out of 49 in child occupant protection, placing it among the top-performing models tested under the current protocol.

In adult occupant protection, the Sierra achieved 15.14 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it secured a full 16 out of 16.

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For child occupant protection, the Sierra recorded 23.73 out of a maximum 24 in the dynamic test conducted with child restraint systems (CRS). It also achieved a full 12 out of 12 in CRS installation, while the vehicle assessment score stood at 9 out of 13.

Tata Sierra: Standard safety features

Six airbags, ISOFIX mounts and ESC as standard

The standard safety package on the Tata Sierra includes dual front airbags for driver and passenger, along with seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters for the front occupants. Side protection is addressed with curtain airbags for all rows, along with chest and pelvis airbags for front occupants.

In terms of child safety, ISOFIX mounts are available on the outboard rear seats. A manual airbag cut-off switch is provided for the front passenger side to support child seat usage.

The SUV also comes equipped with safety assist systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection compliance, and seatbelt reminders for all seating positions. Rear occupants do not get pretensioners or load limiters.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Punch.ev First Drive Review: More Punch Better Value

10th Tata Product To Get 5 Star Safety Rating

Joins Punch, Nexon, Safari, and others

With this result, the Tata Sierra becomes the 10th model from Tata Motors to achieve a 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP. Other models from the manufacturer that have secured similar ratings include the Punch, Nexon, and Safari, reinforcing Tata Motors’ continued focus on crash safety across its lineup.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 11:32 am IST

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