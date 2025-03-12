Porsche Doubles Down on ICE and PHEV Cars in 2025. More personalisation options on the way

Porsche's CEO, Dr. Oliver Blume, announced over the social media platform X, that for 2025 Porsche will focus on expanding its offering portfolio for the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models and Plug-in Hybrid (or PHEV) models. Additionally, the brand executive also mentioned that the manufacturer will focus on expanding the personalisation options for their customers.

Porsche's investment plans

In 2025, Porsche plans to invest an additional 800 million euros (approximately ₹7598 crore) to enhance its product range, software, and battery initiatives. This investment aims to bolster the company's profitability and resilience in the short and medium term. Porsche anticipates that market conditions will continue to be quite challenging and competition in China will grow more intense.

CEO Dr. Oliver Blume: “We have renewed five out of six model lines and extensively refreshed our product portfolio. This has laid the foundation for our success in the coming years, with the goal of exciting our customers with our iconic sports cars.” https://t.co/tWma8cDT9j pic.twitter.com/miprdALfOz — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) March 12, 2025

“The extensive rescaling of the company as well as the investments we will be making will have a negative impact on the result for the 2025 financial year," said Dr Breckner. “We are consciously setting out on a comprehensive recalibration and sustainably strengthening Porsche for the future," he added. Geopolitical uncertainties are also likely to remain with the new US administration. The current forecast for 2025 considers all existing framework conditions without accounting for potential new import restrictions and tariffs.

Porsche's newest offerings

Porsche's newest offerings for India include the Macan EV and the Taycan, which were launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. The Porsche Macan launched at a price of ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom) and the top spec EV variant is priced at ₹1.68 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Taycan EV, which gets most changes under the hood, is priced between ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹2.52 crore (ex-showroom) in the country.

In India, the Macan EV is offered in both standard RWD (base model) as well as the 4S variants. The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric churns out 576 bhp in standard mode and it can produce up to 630 bhp along with 1,130 Nm of torque when Launch Control is turned on along with Overboost. The Taycan on the other hand, the 4S variant of Taycan makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant brings out 697 bhp maximum power.

