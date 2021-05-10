German carmaker Volkswagen is all set to take the covers off the new generation Polo GTI next month. Ahead of its world premiere, Volkswagen has shared first glimpse at how the car will lool like.

Volkswagen chose to share a sketch of the new Polo GTI with a vert sporty design of the sport version of Polo hatchback. The Polo GTI world debut will happen within a few weeks after Volkswagen showcased the new generation 2021 Polo hatchback in April.

The official world premiere of the new Volkswagen Polo GTI will take place at the end of June 2021.

The Polo GTI is going to be based on the same MQB A0 platform on which the new generation Polo is also based. Hence, it will stand 4.05 metres in length, 1.75 metres in width and 1.45 metres in height. The wheelbase will be similar to the regular Polo at 2.56 metres and the capacity of the luggage compartment will be 351 litres.

In terms of design, the Polo GTI seems to be following the same design philosophy seen on Golf GTI. As far as the first sketch is concerned, the Polo GTI will get an aggressive-looking front bumper which will wear a honeycomb pattern. Just above the horizontal LED daytime running lights is a red line that continues inside the headlight casing and the distinctive GTI logo on the grille, while at the rear there is a diffuser, a discreet spoiler and double round tailpipes.

Volkswagen promises the alloy wheels on the Polo GTI will be specially designed. The size of the alloy wheels are likely to be of 17 inches.

The sports version of the Polo is based on the new Polo hatchback and will become the premium version of the product line. It is likely to get high torque front-wheel drive and a dynamically adjusted sports chassis. In addition, it also promises better driving dynamics compared to the other Polo variants.

The interior of the Polo GTI will have some signature to make it stand apart from the regular Polo hatchback. The Polo GTI is likely to get a sporty leather steering wheel and gear selector.