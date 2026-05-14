Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money

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The Mahindra Thar remains among the most recognisable lifestyle SUVs on Indian roads, thanks to its rugged design, strong off-road credentials, and broad, cult-like appeal among enthusiasts. Updated for 2025 with new features and subtle styling revisions, the Thar continues to be underpinned by a robust ladder-frame, which now houses a more modern cabin. However, before spending your money on the SUV, there are a few important things worth considering regarding its pricing, off-road hardware, practicality, technology, and safety package.
The Mahindra Thar was updated in 2025 with subtle design changes to renew its appeal. These include a dual-tone bumper and a body-colour front grille, alongside a washer-equipped wiper and reverse camera. The SUV retains its rugged appeal with its characteristic boxy design featuring flared wheel arches and a 3-door configuration.
The entry-level Thar range starts from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but the proper 4x4 variants begin at ₹15.26 lakh (ex-showroom). If off-roading is genuinely something that you are interested in and do every now and then, the 4WD system with low-range transfer case and shift-on-the-fly capability makes sense. But for buyers who mainly drive in cities or on highways, the rear-wheel-drive variants may prove to be sufficient while saving a considerable amount of money.
The 2025 facelift introduces several upgrades to make the Thar more modern and practical. The SUV gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, updated switchgear, a revised steering wheel inspired by the Thar Roxx, and relocated rear AC vents for improved usability. The SUV also now gets a reverse camera, which addresses one of the key shortcomings of the older model. Features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, roof-mounted speakers, and off-road information displays have been retained.
What truly separates the Mahindra Thar from most similarly priced SUVs is its off-road hardware. It continues to use a ladder-frame chassis and offers a proper four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing. The suspension setup, generous ground clearance, and robust construction allow it to tackle terrain that the run-of-the-mill crossover cannot manage confidently.
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The Thar carries a four-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. As standard, it includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts. Higher up in the range, you get features such as ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold and hill-descent control, rear camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. A roll cage and robust ladder-frame chassis further enhance occupant protection when off-roading.
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