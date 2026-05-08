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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Planning To Buy The Ktm 250 Duke? 5 Things To Know Before Spending Your Money

Planning to buy the KTM 250 Duke? 5 things to know before spending your money

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 08 May 2026, 20:04 pm
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The KTM 250 Duke remains a top naked motorcycle choice in India, offering a 30.57 bhp engine, premium WP suspension, and advanced electronics for 2,17,400, despite facing stiff competition.

KTM 250 Duke
5 things to know before buying the KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
5 things to know before buying the KTM 250 Duke
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The Duke was one of the first products to be introduced in the Indian two-wheeler market by the Austrian automaker, KTM. While it has gone under multiple changes as well as launched multiple iterations based on engine displacement, the KTM 250 Duke remains one of the best bikes in the Duke lineup. If you are planning to buy the naked, 250cc motorcycle, here are 5 things you should know before spending your money:

KTM 250 Duke: Engine

The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 249.07cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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KTM 250 Duke: Chassis and Brakes

Constructed on a split-trellis frame featuring a cast aluminium sub-frame, the KTM 250 Duke utilises a suspension setup consisting of 43mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a rear WP Apex monoshock offering 10 levels of preload adjustment. Braking duties are carried out by a 320mm front disc, paired with a radially mounted calliper, complemented by a 240mm rear disc and a floating calliper.

KTM 250 Duke: Features

Equipped with features like ride-by-wire technology and Quickshifter+, the 250 Duke also boasts SuperMoto ABS and a Type-C charging socket. In addition to that, the bike displays information on a 5-inch LCD screen and utilises a split LED headlight setup. In terms of dimensions and capacity, it carries a 15-litre fuel tank, offers 176 mm of ground clearance, and maintains a manageable kerb weight of 162.8 kg with a minimum seat height of 800 mm.

KTM 250 Duke: Colours

The KTM 250 Duke is available across three colour options, namely Silver Metallic, Slate Grey and Ebony Black. The Silver Metallic version showcases silver-toned tank extensions contrasted by grey accents on the tank itself, whereas the Slate Grey trim blends grey bodywork with orange highlights across the fuel tank.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto to launch more 350 cc bikes, bets big on GST 2.0-fueled demand

KTM 250 Duke: Price

The KTM 250 Duke has a starting ex-showroom price of 2,17,400, which is a little steep if compared with rivals, including the Bajaj, which is priced at 1,36,974 (ex-showroom) or the Suzuki Gixxer 250, which is priced at 1,81,517 (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 20:04 pm IST

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