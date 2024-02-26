Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV has been launched in India as part of the global agreement for platform and technology sharing between Suzuki and Toyota. However, despite the SUV being a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been able to grab the attention of consumers in the country.
The car manufacturer offers a wide range of accessories for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which come available at a premium and can ensure that your SUV looks distinctive and beefier. These accessories can be segmented into three different categories: exterior, interior and electrical. The car manufacturer offers a total of 33 different accessories for the mid-size SUV.
While almost all these accessories can be purchased from aftermarket third-party retailers, if you plan to get them from the OEM, here is a list of the accessories available for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Toyota offers a total of 21 different exterior accessories for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:
Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers seven different accessories for the interior customisation of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:
The Japanese car manufacturer offers five different electrical accessories for customising the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. These accessories are: