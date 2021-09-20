Watch: Nitin Gadkari inspects Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as car clocks 170 kmph

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently inspected the progress made on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) and informed that the entire expressway will be open for public use by March of 2023. Assuring that DME will substantially cut down travel time and distance, Gadkari sat in a car that zipped at 170 kmph in a closed section during a trial inspection.

(Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to fetch up to ₹1,500 cr revenues every month: Gadkari)

In a video on social-media platforms, Gadkari is seen examining the construction work of DME with officials vehicle. He is seen sitting on the passenger seat and carrying out the inspection, even as the speedometer inches towards the 170 kmph mark.

The video also shows the driver pressing the accelerator immediately after taking a u-turn. Within seconds, the vehicle reached a speed of 170 kmph. The expressway is not open for people and Gadkari's convoy was the only vehicle on the stretch. Hence, it was safe for the vehicle to be at such a speed.

Once opened, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will connect states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc with Delhi and Mumbai. This is going to be the first phase of the Indian government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The DME is claimed to reduce travel time between the country's national capital Delhi and business hub Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. This express is also believed to help the government coffer with a substantial amount of toll revenue.

Gadkari hopes the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will earn up to ₹1,500 crore toll revenue every month. “Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completed and opened for the public, we will get at least ₹1,000-1,500 crore as toll revenues every month," Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Initially, DME will start operation with eight lanes. However, four more lanes could be added to the expressway, depending on traffic volume.