Nissan X-Trail teased again: Gets split headlamp setup. Here’s what to expect

Nissan is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in India, and a new teaser has been released offering a glimpse of the car's design. The teaser showcases the front fascia, revealing a split headlamp setup with sleek LED daytime running lights positioned on top. The grille gets a modern blacked-out treatment with a chrome surround. The alloy wheel design hints that this might be the Tenka or Tenka+ variant of the X-Trail.

This fourth-generation X-Trail boasts a substantial size, measuring in at nearly 4.7 metres long, over 2 metres wide, and 1.7 metres tall. It aims to offer a spacious interior with a wheelbase exceeding 2.7 metres and a ground clearance of 205 mm. Globally, the X-Trail is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, catering to families of all sizes.

While the global X-Trail offers both petrol and hybrid powertrains, the India-spec model is expected to receive only a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine generates 201 bhp and 305 Nm of torque. Given the current government policies favouring non-hybrid vehicles and Nissan's decision to import the X-Trail as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the hybrid variant is unlikely to be available in India. Transmission duties will likely be handled by a CVT gearbox, and the X-Trail might come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. The availability of a two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant remains unconfirmed.

Nissan X-Trail story in India

The Nissan X-Trail is making a comeback to India after an eight-year hiatus. The popular SUV, first launched in India in 2005, will be entering its fourth generation in the Indian market. While previous generations saw success, the third-generation model never went on sale despite being showcased here.

Nissan had previously showcased the latest iteration of the X-Trail in 2022, indicating its interest in re-introducing the model. Media invites for the X-Trail's introduction have been sent out, suggesting a launch sometime after July 17th. This launch comes close to two years after Nissan first displayed the X-Trail alongside other models like the Juke and Qashqai.

The X-Trail is expected to compete in the crowded large SUV segment, taking on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. With its official launch on the horizon, details about the X-Trail's specifications and pricing are likely to be revealed soon.

