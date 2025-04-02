Nissan Magnite gets cash benefits up to 65,000 and an assured gold coin, till April 15

Nissan has announced a ‘Hattrick Carnival ’ offer on the Magnite , valid till April 15th. Under the offer, the Nissan Magnite is being offered with three different benefits. Firstly, the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹55,000. Over this benefit, Nissan is also offering ‘Carnival benefits’ of up to ₹10,000. Lastly, the most attractive benefit on offer is the assured gold coin that the brand is promising to all its customers under this scheme.

However, it is crucial to note that the Carnival benefits are only applicable on select variants and there is limited stock available for this offer. Buyers should enquire with their specific dealership to learn more about the offer before buying.

The Japanese carmaker has hiked the prices of the Magnite twice this year till date and the SUV is now priced starting at ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker also updated he entire Magnite range with an E20-compatible powertrain in March 2025. The SUV's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine became E20 compliant, whereas the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor was already converted to be E20 compliant some time ago.

Nissan Magnite: Engine and performance

The Nissan Magnite's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbocharged petrol motor delivers 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. The naturally aspirated engine gets transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). On the other hand, the turbocharged engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Nissan Magnite: Hybrid in the works

Interestingly, while the Magnite is currently being offered with petrol engines only, reports suggest that a new hybrid model may be on the cards soon. According to reports, the company may launch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite soon. The company is considering different powertrains to add to the lineup, like hybrid and CNG. Meanwhile, the company has already announced its plan to enter the EV arena before the end of FY26.

