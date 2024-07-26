Check out new features of Google Maps for India

Google has announced a host of new features for Google Maps specifically for the Indian market in a bid to make the app more user-friendly for customers.
The navigation app will now display information like narrow roads, flyovers, EV charging locators, and more. Users will also be able to book metro trinkets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri.
The new Google Maps app will be able to alert four-wheeler drivers about narrow or congested roads.
The company has developed an AI model specifically for the same that incorporates satellite imagery, street view, road types, distance between buildings, paved sections and more to estimate road widths to scale.
A long-standing ask from users, Google Maps will finally show flyovers and will help users prepare to take one well ahead of time. This should also help users to avoid one when necessary.
Google is rolling out the flyover alert in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation. The update will be available on both Android devices and Android Auto.
Google is also rolling out EV charging locators on both Google Maps and Google Search in India to make things more convenient for electric vehicle users.
The app will be able to find detailed information like plug types for both electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers, as well as real-time availability.