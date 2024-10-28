Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to make its global debut November 5

The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield has officially teased the upcoming scrambler offering, expected to be named as the Interceptor Bear 650. The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will make its global debut on November 5, 2024. It is expected that the Interceptor Bear 650 will slot between the Interceptor and the Continental GT in the manufacturer's lineup.

Recently spy shots of the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 were seen. The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is expected to share its chassis with the Interceptor 650. However, the rear springs of the new motorcycle may differ in order to provide increased travel, complemented by upside-down forks at the front. Chances are the Royal Enfield might collaborate with Showa for the precise tuning of the suspension system. As a scrambler, this motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tires.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Key highlights to expect

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will have several other elements common to other Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles. The LED headlights for example will be similar to the ones currently seen on other 650cc bikes from the brand. The turn indicators are also LED and share a design similar to that of the Himalayan 450. Notably, the Bear 650 is equipped with a circular LED tail lamp, in contrast to the Himalayan 450, which has its tail lamp integrated into the turn indicators. The bodywork is designed to be minimalistic, featuring a new side panel.

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be equipped with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates approximately 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed transmission. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield may utilise a different sprocket size for the Bear 650. Additionally, a new single-sided exhaust system may reduce some of the road presence typically associated with dual exhausts; however, the single-sided design is expected to be considerably lighter. Currently, the dual exhausts have a weight nearing 10 kg.

