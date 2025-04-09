Nissan Magnite gets benefits of up to ₹55,000. Check details
- Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options.
Nissan Magnite competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Nissan Motor India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹55,000 along with additional carnival benefits of up to ₹10,000. Nissan is calling it Hattrick Carnival and it will be running from 1st to 30th April 2025. Moreover, a gold coin is also assured with every purchase.
