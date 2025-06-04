Nissan Magnite achieves 2 lakh sales milestone

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today announced a significant milestone for its Magnite . The sub-4 metre compact SUV has surpassed 2 lakh cumulative sales across domestic and export markets since its launch in 2020. The Magnite has been doing pretty well in the global as well as Indian market with Nissan’s ‘One Car, One World’ philosophy.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “The 200,000 global sales milestone is a proud moment for the entire Nissan Motor India family! The New Nissan Magnite continues to capture the imagination of customers around the world with its dynamic design, superior quality, value, and innovative features. We are grateful to our customers in India and across global markets for their continued trust and belief in the Magnite and love for the Nissan brand. We are fully committed to the Indian market, our customers, dealer partners and stakeholders as we work towards expanding our domestic and export product portfolio under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision."

