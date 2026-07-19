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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Monthly Emi Comparison

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 19 Jul 2026, 06:06 am
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Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.

Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.
Nissan Gravite
EMI starting at just
₹7,500/ month
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The utility vehicles, including SUVs, crossovers and MPVs, have been witnessing a maddening surge in demand and sales over the last few years. While the SUVs are spearheading this trend, the consumers who seek maximum space and a family car often opt for MPVs. In this segment, the two most affordable models are the Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite, which are essentially the same car, differently badged and styled distinctively.

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If you have been planning to buy an affordable MPV and Nissan Gravite as well as Renault Triber are among the shortlisted models, here is a quick comparison between these two cars' monthly EMI.

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Nissan Gravite
₹5.73 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,500/ month
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₹5.81 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,600/ month
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Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI of Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, we have considered the base and top variants of both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months. The rate of interest for the EMI calculation has been considered as 9.5%.

For both the MPVs, the respective OEMs offer CNG packs as an aftermarket fitment solution. In this monthly EMI calculation, we have not considered that. Only the factory-rolled-out cars' pricing has been considered for the calculation.

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantPriceLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Nissan GraviteVisia MT 573,400 573,4009.5%36 months 18,368
EZ Shift 864,000 864,000 27,676
Renault TriberAuthentic 580,875 580,875 18,607
Emotion AMT DT 868,950 868,950 27,835

The Nissan Gravite commands a monthly EMI between 18,368 and 27,676, depending on the variant. On the other hand, Renault Triber commands a monthly EMI between 18,607 and 27,835, depending on the variants.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 19 Jul 2026, 06:06 am IST
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