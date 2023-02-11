Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon

The next-generation Hyundai Verna (codenamed BN7i) compact sedan is just a few weeks from its global unveil and India will be one of the first markets to get the new offering. With the launch not too far along now, select Hyundai dealerships have commenced accepting bookings for the model, albeit unofficially.

The Hyundai Verna has been one of the strong sellers in the segment and the automaker is expected to bring some new technologies and design upgrades over the current version to make it more competitive against rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City. The model is expected to arrive with the new Sensuous Sportiness design language and will take inspiration from larger sedans in Hyundai’s stable, particularly the Elantra. Expect to see a wide grille, sweptback headlamps, accentuated lines on the sides, wraparound LED taillights and more.

The current Hyundai Verna is at the end of its lifecycle but continues to average about 1,500 units every month (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The new-generation Verna is also expected to have dual screens in the cabin inspired by the Ioniq 5 that will run the company’s new user interface along with a host of connectivity features. Speculations suggest that the 2024 Hyundai Verna will come with ADAS bringing features like blind spot assist, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and more to the sedan. It will be the second sedan after the Honda City Hybrid to get the safety system on offer.

The new Verna is also expected to grow in proportions liberating more room in the cabin, especially in the second row. Expect to see the choice of 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines. The latter will replace the 1.0-litre turbo petrol seen on the current Verna. The 1.5-litre diesel could be discontinued considering the upcoming RDE norms as well as the low demand in the segment for the same. Do note that the fifth-generation Honda City diesel is also set to be discontinued before April 1, 2023.

India will be the global production hub for the new Hyundai Verna, which makes the model all the more important for the automaker. The company will export the offering to a number of markets including Latin America, the Middle East and more. We expect Hyundai to share more details on the new Verna in the next few weeks.

