Next-gen VW Tiguan unveiled as the Tayron. This is what we may get

The wraps have been taken off of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan, but there is a little twist. The German auto giant has actually globally unveiled the 2025 Tayron SUV, giving us a look at what is set to be the next-gen Tiguan for both India and the US. The Tayron/Tiguan is a large five or seven-seater SUV with multiple powertrain options that range all the way from petrol units to plug-in hybrid options that promise 100 km of pure electric range.

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2025 Tayron SUV, a large five or seven-seater model and it is set to be the next-gen Tiguan SUV for the Indian market. It

Volkswagen offers the Tayron and Tiguan SUVs as separate vehicles, however they are closely linked. The Tayron is a five-seater SUV based on the same long wheelbase architecture as the Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater model available in India from 2020 to 2022. While the Tayron was originally designed for the Chinese market in 2018, it will now be available in Europe as a long-wheelbase vehicle positioned above the existing Volkswagen Tiguan.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Hyundai Venue spied being tested. Check what upgrades it gets

Among the European lineup, the 2025 Tayron is positioned below the premium class Touareg and it is nearly 230 mm longer than EU-spec Tiguan. This makes it Volkswagen’s second largest SUV in Europe. The Tayron/Tiguan further claims that it can tow up to 2,500 kg, making it suitable for long-distance trips with trailers. The Volkswagen Tayron will be available in three trim levels that are Life, Elegance, and R-Line. The entry-level Life trim is the one that has been launched today on October 10 and is available for orders in the European markets.

2025 Volkswagen Tayron/Tiguan: Exterior design

The 2025 Tayron gets a redesigned exterior with LED taillights that are connected with an LED light strip with an illumnated VW badge at the centre. The Tayron features animated turn signals as an optional add-on. (Volkswagen)

The new Tayron benefits from IQ.LIGHT HD Matrix headlamps with Dynamic Light Assist that brings 19,000 individually controlled LEDs in each headlamp unit. The standard main beam LED headlamps are connected by a single LED strip with an illuminated VW badge at the centre that emits a white glow. The rear end badge glows red to match the tail lights.

The new Tayron bears a relatively redesigned exterior, with LED tail lights connected seamlessly across the width of the vehicle by a light strip with distinct animated graphics. The Tiguan further features LED lights on the door handles. Volkswagen additionally allows interested buyers to choose from four distinct alloy wheel options, among which a 20-inch set is also available.

2025 Volkswagen Tayron/Tiguan: Interior and tech

The cabin receives a 15-inch infotainment in the top-spec and comes with premium materials, open-pore wood inlays, and a 30-colour ambient lighting system. (Volkswagen)

The Tayon gets a long wheelbase five-seater cabin that can optionally be turned into a seven-seater. The cabin gets treated with open-pore wooden inlays in the Elegance trim level, while the R-Line adds microfibre ArtVelour inserts. Volkswagen further offers ergoActive leatherette seats with massage and ventilation functionality. 30-colour ambient lighting is offered as an optional add-on as well.

The Life trim that is launching today will feature a wide array of standard equipment that includes nine airbags, three-zone auto climate control, and 10-colour ambient lighting. There is a 12.9-inch infotainment display offered as standard, which can be upped to a 15-inch one. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus launched at ₹14.07 lakh. Check details

While there were speculations that the 2025 Tayron will get a third display unit for the front row passenger, it is yet to be seen whether Volkswagen will add it in a later update. Further optional features include the IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, and a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Standard driver assist systems include adaptive cruise control alongside an automatic emergency braking system. Lane driving aids are included with a new exit warning system that can further prevent one of the doors being opened in case another driver approaches from behind.

2025 Volkswagen Tayron/Tiguan: Powertrain options

A wide range of four-cylinder power units will be made available for the 2025 Volkswagen Tayron, and the range kicks off with the 148 bhp mild-hybrid eTSI powertrain that is already available for pre-sales in European markets. After rolling out all mild-hybrid variants, Volkswagen will bring out two plug-in hybrid power units that will deliver 201 bhp and 268 bhp respectively.

These eHybrid units are paired with a 19.7 kWh battery that Volkswagen says helps the 2025 Tayron to churn out an all-electric driving range of 100 km. The automaker has further claimed that the 2025 Tayron with the eHybrid system will deliver a total range of 850 km before having to refuel.

Suggested watch: Was the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace really all the space we needed?

The Tayron is further set to receive two turbocharged TSI petrol units and two diesel units as well. The bigger and more powerful TDI unit makes 190 bhp and gets fitted with the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system as standard. All powertrain options are limited to dual-clutch transmission units.

The 2025 Volkswagen Tayron in the Life trim is available with the eTSI powertrain for a starting price of 45,475 euros (approximately ₹41.75 lakh). Volkswagen has issued a media advisory stating that while the US-spec Tiguan will be based on the 2025 Tayron, “the sheetmetal, powertrain options and equipment set will differ markedly."

As of yet, there has been no word on what the India-spec Tiguan will get but it is expected to be closely identical to the US model. The US-spec 2025 Tiguan will debut at the LA Auto Show to be held in the latter half of November this year, and with it will come more details on what the Indian market can expect to receive.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: