Next-gen Kia Seltos expected to get hybrid technology. Check details

Kia India is expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain for the first time in the next-generation Seltos . The next gen Kia Seltos is expected to make its global debut in mid 2026. Earlier, spy images of a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing in Korea were seen, suggesting that the model is in its advanced development stage.

The hybrid system is expected to be similar to those found in the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro. This hybrid system features a self-charging setup, similar to that of the Honda and Toyota-Maruti Suzuki hybrid systems. Reports suggest that Kia is also working on an e-AWD hybrid variant, which could spruce up the Seltos lineup. But the power output and efficiencies are yet unknown at this stage.

Next gen Kia Seltos: Design and expected launch

The Kia Seltos has been quite a popular model in India, especially for its aggressive design language. With the second gen model, Kia seems to have gone for a more upright fascia. Similar to what has been seen with the Kia Telluride.

Spy shots suggest that the upcoming Kia Seltos suggests that the SUV will have a boxier stance and a more upright front end compared to the current version. The design of the front fascia will likely mimic that of the Kia Tasman, the pickup truck from the Korean carmaker, thus lending a more rugged look to the SUV. At the rear, the next-gen Seltos is expected to get slimmer, vertically oriented LED taillights to conform with Kia's latest design language featured on its electric SUVs.

Updates to the dashboard and infotainment system have indeed been indicated, but no interior shots have yet appeared. Considering Kia's recent inboard trends, the latest Seltos might offer a far more digital-centric cockpit with robust connectivity and driver-assist functions.

The current Kia Seltos received a facelift in 2023 and has been available for sale since its launch in 2019. The next-generation model is likely to be unveiled globally in January 2026, with production commencing in Korea likely in August 2026.Whilespecificmarketschedulesare yet to beannounced, Kiawill likelylaunchthe new Seltos in India coincidingwith its globalunveilinglike it did with the current car.

