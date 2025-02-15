HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Concept Ev2, Kia Pv5 And Kia Ev4 Teased By Manufacturer, To Be Unveiled At Kia Ev Day

Kia Concept EV2, Kia PV5 and Kia EV4 teased by manufacturer, to be unveiled at Kia EV Day

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2025, 11:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia has teased its upcoming lineup on social media channels. The EV maker will be unveiling the models fully on February 27.
Kia EV Day
Based on Kia's new EV Platform, the Kia PV5, EV4 and Concept EV2 will be unveiled later this month.
Kia EV Day
Based on Kia's new EV Platform, the Kia PV5, EV4 and Concept EV2 will be unveiled later this month.

Kia Corporation is all set to host its 2025 Kia EV Day on February 27th at the esteemed Tarraco Arena located in Tarragona, Spain. This remarkable event builds upon the success of the inaugural Kia EV Day held in Korea in 2023. It will serve as a prominent platform for showcasing the brand's most advanced electric models, innovative concepts and cutting-edge technologies aimed at reinforcing Kia's position as a leader in the global electric vehicle (EV) market particularly in the realm of sustainable mobility.

Kia to unveil Concept EV2, PV5 and EV4

A significant highlight of Kia's 2025 EV Day will be the global unveiling of the highly anticipated Kia EV4, which was first introduced in concept form at the initial Kia EV Day event. Additionally, the proceedings will feature the Kia PV5, Kia's inaugural dedicated PBV model that was showcased as a concept at the prominent 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Kia will introduce the Concept EV2, a compact electric vehicle that represents the latest addition to its dedicated EV model family.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9 - 17.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Kia Syros or army of other sub-compact SUV? Guidebook to buy or not

The Kia EV4, Kia PV5, and Kia Concept EV2 are all equipped with the brand's state-of-the-art electric platform technology. Collectively, they exemplify Kia's unwavering commitment to spearheading sustainable mobility initiatives on a global scale within both the passenger and business sectors thereby addressing the diverse requirements and preferences of customers worldwide.

The second Kia EV Day will emphasise the company's strategic role as a pioneer in the Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) landscape. This event aims to articulate a visionary framework for a transformative approach to EV usability, characterised by vehicles that provide users with exceptional adaptability through revolutionary modularity.

Also Read : 2025 Kia EV6: You can drive up to 494 km in this electric car. Here's what else's special

Moreover, Kia will take this opportunity to elaborate on its PBV strategy, providing a comprehensive overview of its business model, strategic vision, extensive product lineup, and launch initiatives to support the introduction of the PV5. Furthermore, the company will unveil its innovative PBV platform, which is built upon a dedicated battery electric skateboard architecture. This sophisticated infrastructure undergirds the brand's new PBV business model facilitating the flexible integration of various types of vehicle bodies to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: kia kia ev4 ev4 kia concept ev2 kia pv5 concept ev2 pv5

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.