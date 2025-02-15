Kia Concept EV2, Kia PV5 and Kia EV4 teased by manufacturer, to be unveiled at Kia EV Day

Kia Corporation is all set to host its 2025 Kia EV Day on February 27th at the esteemed Tarraco Arena located in Tarragona, Spain. This remarkable event builds upon the success of the inaugural Kia EV Day held in Korea in 2023. It will serve as a prominent platform for showcasing the brand's most advanced electric models, innovative concepts and cutting-edge technologies aimed at reinforcing Kia's position as a leader in the global electric vehicle (EV) market particularly in the realm of sustainable mobility.

Designed for the city, built for everyone.

Foreshadowing a world of electric mobility for all.



Kia to unveil Concept EV2, PV5 and EV4

A significant highlight of Kia's 2025 EV Day will be the global unveiling of the highly anticipated Kia EV4, which was first introduced in concept form at the initial Kia EV Day event. Additionally, the proceedings will feature the Kia PV5, Kia's inaugural dedicated PBV model that was showcased as a concept at the prominent 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Kia will introduce the Concept EV2, a compact electric vehicle that represents the latest addition to its dedicated EV model family.

The Kia EV4, Kia PV5, and Kia Concept EV2 are all equipped with the brand's state-of-the-art electric platform technology. Collectively, they exemplify Kia's unwavering commitment to spearheading sustainable mobility initiatives on a global scale within both the passenger and business sectors thereby addressing the diverse requirements and preferences of customers worldwide.

The second Kia EV Day will emphasise the company's strategic role as a pioneer in the Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) landscape. This event aims to articulate a visionary framework for a transformative approach to EV usability, characterised by vehicles that provide users with exceptional adaptability through revolutionary modularity.

Moreover, Kia will take this opportunity to elaborate on its PBV strategy, providing a comprehensive overview of its business model, strategic vision, extensive product lineup, and launch initiatives to support the introduction of the PV5. Furthermore, the company will unveil its innovative PBV platform, which is built upon a dedicated battery electric skateboard architecture. This sophisticated infrastructure undergirds the brand's new PBV business model facilitating the flexible integration of various types of vehicle bodies to meet the evolving demands of the market.

