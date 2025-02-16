HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 16, 2025: Donald Trump's Tariff Offensive Fuels Anxiety In The Us Auto Industry
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 16, 2025: Donald Trump's tariff offensive fuels anxiety in the US auto industry

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM
Latest news on February 16, 2025: Trump administration officials have characterized tariffs as a potential revenue source as well as an incentive for global companies to add manufacturing capacity in the United States.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
16 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Donald Trump's tariff offensive fuels anxiety in the US auto industry

  • Trump administration officials have characterized tariffs as a potential revenue source as well as an incentive for global companies to add manufacturing capacity in the United States.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Next-gen Kia Seltos expected to get hybrid technology. Check details

  • The next gen Kia Seltos is expected to make its global debut in mid 2026. The hybrid system is expected to be similar to those found in the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to ₹15,000

  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its first price hike. Here's how much it costs now

  • The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most favoured products in the sub compact sedan market. In its new avatar, which was launched in November 2024, the sedan gets a lot of changes in terms of design, features and technology.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 08:40 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra BE 6 vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Which ₹22 lakh EV suits you best?

  • The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE).
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 08:12 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings begin, Maruti Brezza price hiked, Honda CBR650R deliveries start

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2025, 08:12 AM IST

