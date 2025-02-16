LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 16, 2025: Donald Trump's tariff offensive fuels anxiety in the US auto industry
Latest news on February 16, 2025: Trump administration officials have characterized tariffs as a potential revenue source as well as an incentive for global companies to add manufacturing capacity in the United States.
16 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Donald Trump's tariff offensive fuels anxiety in the US auto industry
16 Feb 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Next-gen Kia Seltos expected to get hybrid technology. Check details
- The next gen Kia Seltos is expected to make its global debut in mid 2026. The hybrid system is expected to be similar to those found in the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro.
16 Feb 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to ₹15,000
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.
16 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its first price hike. Here's how much it costs now
- The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most favoured products in the sub compact sedan market. In its new avatar, which was launched in November 2024, the sedan gets a lot of changes in terms of design, features and technology.
16 Feb 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra BE 6 vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Which ₹22 lakh EV suits you best?
- The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE).
16 Feb 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings begin, Maruti Brezza price hiked, Honda CBR650R deliveries start
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 16 Feb 2025, 08:12 AM IST