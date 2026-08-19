New-Gen Audi Q3 teased yet again ahead of India launch

German automaker Audi has teased its next-generation entry-level SUV, the Q3, ahead of its official unveiling on August 25. The next-gen Audi Q3 has been teased previously by the company, showing the first glimpse of the entry-level SUV. However, the German automaker has now teased the front fascia and new lighting design of the SUV, ahead of its launch in the Indian market.

Next-Gen Audi Q3: Exterior Teased

The next-gen Audi Q3 looks set to be equipped with a larger, single-frame honeycomb mesh grille at the front, flanked by split headlamps with Audi’s Matrix LED technology. Additionally, the pixel-shaped LED DRLs look futuristic, while the Matrix headlamps positioned below come with micro-LEDs that maximise illumination. Not only that, but Audi teased the rear section of the next-gen Q3, which gets a split-light setup, followed by the connected bar sitting lower. The taillights are expected to boast optional OLED technology and offer up to six graphics, while the Audi logo looks to be illuminated as well.

Next-gen Audi Q3: Expected Interior

The next-gen Audi Q3 interior is expected to be extensively reworked like the exterior, with a more modern and tech-focused layout. The dashboard is expected to house an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. The new three-spoke steering wheel gets a revised column-mounted stalk arrangement for operating the lights and wipers, while the layered dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver.

Feature highlights are expected to include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

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Next-Gen Audi Q3: Expected Engine Options

The India-spec Q3 is likely to retain the outgoing model’s 2.0L direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, which develops 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

With the generational update, Audi is expected to position the new Q3 at a starting price of around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with premium compact SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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