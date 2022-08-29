HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Mg Gloster Suv, Armed With Adas Features, To Launch On This Date

New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date

MG Motor will introduce a new version of the Gloster three-row SUV in India on August 31. Last year, the carmaker had launched the seven-seater version of the SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 10:25 AM
MG Motor will launch a new version of the Gloster SUV which will come with ADAS features.
MG Motor will launch a new version of the Gloster SUV which will come with ADAS features.
MG Motor will launch a new version of the Gloster SUV which will come with ADAS features.
MG Motor will launch a new version of the Gloster SUV which will come with ADAS features.

MG Motor is al set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV soon. But, ahead of that big ticket launch, MG Motor will introduce a new version of the Gloster SUV in India. The three-row Gloster SUV, which was launched in India back in 2020, will now come with more Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) features than offered before. MG is likely to add the same ADAS features it offers on its compact SUV model Astor, which was launched last year. The new ADAS features are likely to help the seven-seater Gloster to shape up to its rivals like the new Hyundai Tucson.

MG Motor has teased the new Gloster with ADAS features on its social media handles. The SUV is going to be launched on August 31. The carmaker took to social media to make this announcement. It wrote, “The power of 4x4. The protection of ADAS. The Advanced Gloster is coming to leave its mark on the road and on your mind."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) | 154 bhp
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

MG Gloster seven-seater was launched in August last year at a starting price of 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Gloster is already offered with some ADAS features, which includes a range of safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic parking assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

MG Motor is likely to continue with its 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor under the hood of this seven-seater Gloster. This engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit, is capable of churning out 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The SUV is also likely to offer seven different 4x4 driving modes - Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sport, Eco and Auto.

Besides high-end safety features, Gloster also offers a host of comfort features like driver seat massage function, heated driver and front passenger seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart function that offers over 70 connected features. There is a panoramic sunroof as well.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor MG Gloster Gloster ADAS
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date
New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison
Hyundai Ioniq 6 opens innings on strong note. Here are five highlights of the EV
Hyundai Ioniq 6 opens innings on strong note. Here are five highlights of the EV
Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November
Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city