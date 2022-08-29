New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date

MG Motor will introduce a new version of the Gloster three-row SUV in India on August 31. Last year, the carmaker had launched the seven-seater version of the SUV.

MG Motor is al set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV soon. But, ahead of that big ticket launch, MG Motor will introduce a new version of the Gloster SUV in India. The three-row Gloster SUV, which was launched in India back in 2020, will now come with more Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) features than offered before. MG is likely to add the same ADAS features it offers on its compact SUV model Astor, which was launched last year. The new ADAS features are likely to help the seven-seater Gloster to shape up to its rivals like the new Hyundai Tucson.

MG Motor has teased the new Gloster with ADAS features on its social media handles. The SUV is going to be launched on August 31. The carmaker took to social media to make this announcement. It wrote, “The power of 4x4. The protection of ADAS. The Advanced Gloster is coming to leave its mark on the road and on your mind."

MG Gloster seven-seater was launched in August last year at a starting price of ₹37.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Gloster is already offered with some ADAS features, which includes a range of safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic parking assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

MG Motor is likely to continue with its 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor under the hood of this seven-seater Gloster. This engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit, is capable of churning out 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The SUV is also likely to offer seven different 4x4 driving modes - Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sport, Eco and Auto.

Besides high-end safety features, Gloster also offers a host of comfort features like driver seat massage function, heated driver and front passenger seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart function that offers over 70 connected features. There is a panoramic sunroof as well.

First Published Date: