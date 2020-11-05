New-gen Hyundai i20 bags 10,000 bookings

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched the much-awaited new-gen i20 premium hatchback at a starting price of ₹6.80 lakh. The Korean automaker also disclosed that it has received over 10,000 bookings already for the new car till date. The booking numbers are certainly very encouraging since the official pre-bookings were initiated recently on October 28.

The new i20 has been introduced in 4 variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) as well as in 3 engine options - a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The i20 has always been a very popular car in the Indian market and with the launch of the new-gen model the company aims to build up on the success of its popular brand.

(Also Read: Hyundai's global sales fall by 4.2% in October, Covid-19 factors still at play)

The new-gen model is packed with a slew of new features some of which are segment-first. With the generation update, the i20 has become a connected car thanks to the inclusion of Bluelink connectivity. Hyundai claims that the car offers 50+ connected features which are seen on its higher models such as Verna, Creta, and Elantra. It now gets rear AC vents, climate control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and even a sunroof, which is again a first-in-segment feature.

(Also Read: Hyundai joins IONITY, Europe’s EV charging network, for its electric vehicles)

In comparison to its predecessor, the i20 has grown in dimensions. It stands longer at 3995 mm, wider at 1775 mm, while the height remains unchanged at 1505 mm. Its wheelbase has also increased by 10 mm at 2580 mm. Overall, the new i20 has grown in dimensions which makes it appear slightly bigger against the outgoing Elite i20.