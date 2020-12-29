Force Motors showcased the BS 6-compliant Gurkha SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. While the SUV was earlier said to be slated for 2020 launch, the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans. Now the upcoming SUV was spotted getting tested on the Indian roads recently suggesting that the launch might be nearby.

The recently spotted test mule could be seen sporting a white body colour and silver steel rims, unlike the top-spec trim which was seen at the Expo earlier this year. It in fact looks similar to the pre-production prototype save for some finishing bits.

The new Gurkha will retain its typical boxy design and will see no significant exterior body changes. Part of its updated design and aesthetics, the 2021 Gurkha will feature an all-black single-slat grille which will be flanked by new circular headlamps residing inside carved in square housings. The top-spec trim will sport LED projectors with integrated LED DRLs.

Some of the exterior design highlights on the new SUV also include a new bumper, turn indicators incorporated on the fenders, alloy wheels, snorkel intake, a luggage carrier on the roof, a ladder to get to the rack, new black plastic cladding, revised taillights, and more.

Inside, the new Gurkha will benefit from forward-facing rear seats which will be a new addition to the hardcore off-roader. It could also get a dual-tone dashboard along with touchscreen infotainment system, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, new leather seats, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags and more.

Under the hood, the updated Gurkha will be plonked with a Mercedes-Benz sourced BS 6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a manual 4x4 as standard.

The new Gurkha may also get a standard off-road kit featuring a number of off-road focused accessories.