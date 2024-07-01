MG Motor clocks record sales of ZS EV in June as electric car sales pick up

MG Motor saw its electric vehicle sales increase to record level in June as the British-origin carmaker ended the month with 4,644 units delivered to customers last month. The biggest highlight for MG Motor in June was the record sales of the ZS EV - its flagship electric SUV which made its debut in India in 2019. The ZS EV, along with the Comet EV which is India's most affordable electric car, contributed 40 per cent of the carmaker's overall sales in India in June.

This is the second month in a row that ZS EV has achieved record monthly sales in India. In May too, MG Motor had clocked more than 35 per cent of its sales from electric vehicles led by ZS EV. The share of electric vehicles sales for MG Motor stood at 1,861 units out of the 4,644 cars it sold last month. It is a little over 40 per cent of the overall sales MG Motor clocked in June, which means the carmaker sold two electric cars for every vehicle that was delivered to its customers last month.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs View Details MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : MG Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

Another key contributor to the increase in EV sales for MG Motor is the Comet EV. The small and boxy electric car is currently the most affordable in the segment one can buy in India. The Comet EV is priced from ₹7.98 lakh, going up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback takes on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

Also Read : Innova, Fortuner help Toyota Kirloskar Motor shine in June

Among the other models, Hector continues to be MG Motor's best-selling car in India. The carmaker also offers SUVs like Astor and Gloster. It recently launched two special edition of the Gloster SUV, which rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner in the large SUV segment. The carmaker is also expected to introduce the facelift version of the Astor SUV, MG Motor's bet against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

First Published Date: