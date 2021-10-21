MG Astor SUV: What makes it uniquely different from others

MG Motor India has launched its latest offering Astor SUV in the country this month. Available at a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Astor SUV is the British car brand's fifth car in India. Previously, the car brand has launched models such as Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster.

MG has witnessed a massive response with the Astor SUV immediately after its bookings opened on Thursday. The all-new SUV has registered 5,000 units sold out in just 20 minutes. This means the MG SUV has sold out for 2021.

Fresh in the market, MG Astor SUV will lock horns with tough rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta along with other relatively new products Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Here are some key facts about the MG Astor that make it an appealing product and different from others.