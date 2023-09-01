MG Motor registers 10% sales growth in August; announces Astor Black Edition

MG Motor India announced its sales report for the month of August 2023 and the company sold 4,185 units last month. The automaker said it registered a 10 per cent increase in year-on-year volumes compared to August 2022. The company’s sales momentum comes courtesy of popular models such as the Astor, Hector and Gloster SUVs, apart from the ZS EV and Comet electric vehicles in its stable.

MG Motor India expects to carry the growth momentum into the upcoming festive season and is gearing up to introduce the Astor Black Edition in the Indian market. Details about the MG Astor Black Edition are scarce but expect to see visual upgrades but expect a black paint scheme with blacked-out elements on the exterior and interior, along with new upholstery and feature changes.

The MG Astor Black Edition should be marginally more expensive than the standard version of the compact SUV. The Astor range retails between ₹10.82 lakh and ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

