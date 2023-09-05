MG Astor Black Edition to launch tomorrow: What will be different?

MG Motor is going to drive in a festive season special edition SUV tomorrow, September 6. The British-origin carmaker will launch the Astor Black edition SUV which will follow the Gloster BLACKSTORM Edition launched in May this year. The carmaker has teased the Black Edition of the Astor SUV ahead of its official launch. The special edition Astor SUV will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X Line and Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition in the compact SUV segment.

MG Astor Black Edition will come with several changes compared to the standard version on sale in India. It is most likely to be based on the top-spec Savvy trim of the SUV. Here are all the changes that are expected:

MG Astor Black Edition - Exterior design

The Dark Edition of the Astor SUV will come with an all-black theme like the Gloster BLACKSTORM Edition. The carmaker will use the Starry Black exterior colour theme on the special edition of the Astor. It will get several chrome garnishes around the SUV for a premium look. The front grille and the alloy wheels may also get glossy black, chrome and red accents to highlights its sporty character. Expect the Black edition badging on the SUV to differentiate it from the standard versions too.

MG Astor Black Edition - Interior features

The cabin of theMG Astor Black Edition is also going to get an all-black theme. The seat upholstery and steering wheel are also likely to get red accents in stitching to give it a sporty look. While the changes are mostly going to be aesthetic in nature, expect nothing new in terms of features. The SUV offers 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, automatic climate control and electrically adjustable driver seat as some of the features.

Watch: 2021 MG Astor Track test review at Buddh International Circuit

MG Astor Black Edition - Engine and performance

Under the hood, the MG Astor Black Edition will come powered with the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is used already. Mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, the engine can churn out 138 bhp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. Expect the fuel efficiency to be around 14 kmpl.

MG Astor Black Edition - Price expectation

The MG Astor Savvy variant with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and automatic gearbox costs ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect a premium of around ₹50,000 to drive home the Black Edition of the SUV when it launches on September 6.

