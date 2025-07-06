Mercedes CLA sees strong demand as production scales for EV and petrol models

As SUVs remain the best-selling vehicle type in the world, Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on the sedan bodystyle with its completely new, third-generation CLA. The German luxury marque has already started boosting production of the new CLA just a few months after its world premiere due to strong demand. A third production shift has been added at the Stuttgart-Untertürkheim facility to keep pace, a report by Carscoops stated.

Mercedes-Benz has already started boosting production of the new CLA just a few months after its world premiere due to strong demand.

This resurgence of interest comes at a time when most rivals have trimmed sedan offerings in favour of high-riding crossovers. But the CLA bucks the trend—especially with the introduction of its first-ever all-electric variants alongside traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) options.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric 85 kWh 85 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.10 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 1332 cc 1332 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 3982 cc 3982 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.30 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 122 kWh 122 kWh 820 km 820 km ₹ 1.28 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz cars in India to be dearer by 1.5% in September, third price hike in 2025

Electric CLA sees strong early orders

According to Mercedes’ production chief Jorg Burzer, the company has received a “very encouraging" number of orders for the new CLA, particularly for the electric versions. Speaking at a recent event at the automaker’s headquarters, Burzer confirmed that supply chains remain stable and production is scaling up as planned.

Around 200 units are currently being built each day, which translates to roughly 50,000 cars annually, assuming a 250-day work calendar. However, the plant’s flexible production line, based on Mercedes' Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, is capable of scaling further to accommodate “hundreds of thousands" of units, including other future EV models.

Long wait times reflect global enthusiasm

Despite the increased output, Mercedes may face challenges in meeting short-term demand. Many customers who placed early orders in April may not receive their cars until 2026. According to a report by Automobilwoche, Mercedes is even considering pausing employee orders to prioritise retail customers.

This is seen as a positive challenge—proof that the CLA nameplate still commands strong brand equity, even in a market shifting towards SUVs and electric crossovers.

Also watch: Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series | Launched at ₹ 4.20 crore | Most expensive Merc in India?

New variants, new tech, new identity

Two fully electric variants are on offer: the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. They are both driven by an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery and powered on an 800V electric architecture. The CLA 250+ provides 268 hp and 335 Nm of torque on a rear-mounted motor, whereas the more powerful CLA 350 comes in a dual-motor variant with 349 hp and 515 Nm of torque.

ICE variants are also on the cards, with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Though performance numbers on these petrol CLAs are yet to be announced, the emphasis seems to be more on fuel economy and smoothness.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: