Maserati Levante Hybrid is on its way

Italian luxury car brand Maserati has teased the Maserati Levante Hybrid electrified crossover. The car has been teased with the marque's trident emblem, with electricity radiating from it.

(Also Read: 'No dinosaur' - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions)

The Maserati Levante Hybrid teaser video shows the body-transforming from silver to blue. This indicates that the car would adopt the sapphire blue accents that are visible on the Ghibli Hybrid Sedan. The blue accent appears on the fender ducts, brake calipers, and on the C-pillar in the sedan. The seats get matching stitches. Expect the Levante Hybrid too to adopt similar styling.

Currently, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is the only electrified model on sale from the Italian car brand. The upcoming second electrified model from the brand, Levante Hybrid will share the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine clubbed with an electric supercharger and a 48-volt alternator.

The hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 330 hp of p[ower and 450 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid sedan is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds at a top speed of 255 kmph. The hybrid powertrain emits 25% less CO2 as compared to the V6 diesel engine, claims the auto manufacturer.

Maserati introduced the Ghibli Hybrid with mild updates such as a new grille, updated headlamps, taillights. Inside the cabin too, it received a host of changes. Expect the Levante Hybrid too to receive such mild updates that will make the car distinctive compared to the standard variant.

The teaser video doesn't reveal the timeline of the launch of the Levante Hybrid. However, expect it to hit the market sometime later this year. Meanwhile, the car brand is working on the new generation Levante that will launch in 2023 and it will come with an all-electric version using a tripe-motor electric powertrain, dubbed as Fologne.