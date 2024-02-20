Indian consumers are gradually becoming more open towards cleaner energy cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 20, 2024

A study has found 50% Indian consumers are willing to leave ICE technology

These consumers are willing to leave ICE cars in favour of hybrid technology

The study claims 24% Indian consumers are open to buy a hybrid electric car or HEV in the near future

Price-based affordability, environmental consciousness, fuel costs are factors that are influencing this shift in consumer preference

The study claims, 80% Indian consumers are choosing a car within 5–25 lakh price range

The study also found that 83% consumers are interested in purchasing insurance directly from the vehicle manufacturer

About 71% consumers are willing to pay extra for various connectivity features

About 77% consumers are willing to switch brands, citing technology features and a desire for something new as primary reasons

The study reveals that young buyers are open to subscribe models for cars than owning it
Check more about the findings of the study
Click Here