A study has found 50% Indian consumers are willing to leave ICE technology
These consumers are willing to leave ICE cars in favour of hybrid technology
The study claims 24% Indian consumers are open to buy a hybrid electric car or HEV in the near future
Price-based affordability, environmental consciousness, fuel costs are factors that are influencing this shift in consumer preference
The study claims, 80% Indian consumers are choosing a car within ₹5–25 lakh price range
The study also found that 83% consumers are interested in purchasing insurance directly from the vehicle manufacturer
About 71% consumers are willing to pay extra for various connectivity features
About 77% consumers are willing to switch brands, citing technology features and a desire for something new as primary reasons
The study reveals that young buyers are open to subscribe models for cars than owning it