After the launch of Levante Trofeo in 2018, Maserati has now expanded its 'Trofeo' range with the addition of new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo. The company on Monday announced that it has initiated bookings for the new Ghibli, Quottroporte and Levante Trofeo in India.

To highlight its all-Italian identity, the company has chosen country’s flag: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli. The colour scheme is combined with the burnished chrome work along with classy glossy red trims lending the cars a particularly aggressive and elegant look.

The biggest change on the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the addition of the 3.8-litre V8 Twin Turbo engine which is known to deliver a power output of 580 hp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 730 Nm. Though the engine is completely new for Ghibli, it has already been featured on Quattroporte GTS, in the 530 hp version. This powertrain has been built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello to power Maserati’s rear-engined sedans.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are claim to be the fastest Maserati sedans ever made. They have a top speed of 326 km/h. The Levante Trofeo has a top speed of 302 km/h.

The new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo have also been updated with the Levante Trofeo's Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system. The company says that this setup promises enhanced driving dynamics, greater active safety and even more thrilling performance. Apart from that, the sedans have also received the Launch Control function which was initially seen on the Levante Trofeo. Moreover, the sedans now also get the 'Corsa' button that can be used to set the car for an even sportier driving style.

Maserati's complete Trofeo range is distinguished by the red details over the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the lightning bolt on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.