Italian car manufacturer Maserati has unveiled the first electrified model in its history - the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid sedan. The new model is ready to replace the diesel version by the end of the year.

The new Ghibli Hybrid represents one of the most ambitious projects for Maserati, which after the announcement of the new engine for the MC20 super sports car now sets the seal on another step forward towards the brand's new Era.

The new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is also updated in aesthetics starting with the new grille, with blue details and the introduction of the new Evoluzione Gray colour scheme. The new Ghibli Hybrid also gets a new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork, a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself. There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

Inside, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has all the technological innovations presented such as the latest generation multimedia system Mia (Maserati Intelligent Assistant). The multimedia system's HD screen, with new graphics, more user-friendly and without surrounds, is increased in size from 8"4 to 10"1. A new instrument panel with digital devices and new graphics is also introduced.

The new hybrid Ghibli is powered by a Fiat-sourced engine which was modified by the Modena technicians. It combined with the new 2.0-litre turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine. Equipped with 48-volt MHEV technology, capable of reducing fuel consumption and emissions, the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brings the total power to 330 horsepower.

Thanks to maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm, the new Ghibli Hybrid can hit a top speed of 255 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The battery is mounted in the rear of the car, with benefits in terms of improved weight distribution.

The new Ghibli Hybrid is the first step for Maserati to electrify all its new models. The carmaker's first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021.