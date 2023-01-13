Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market. It is the 5-door version of the SUV, not the 3-door version which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the first time that the brand has showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny globally. Here, is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 15:11 PM
An accessorized version of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Variants

Maruti Suzuki will be offering the Jimny in two variants. There is Zeta and Alpha. The automatic transmission will be available with both variants.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specs

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that gets an idle start/stop system. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. There are two transmissions on offer - a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is offering the AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system with a low-range gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

In terms of features, the SUV comes with automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, a push button to start/stop system, cruise control, automatic climate control, a multi-information display, a multi-function steering wheel etc. For safety equipment, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, Rear Parking Camera and ISOFIX mounts among others.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price

As of now, Maruti Suzuki has not launched the Jimny so the price is not available. However, a person can book the Jimny by paying 11,000 as a token amount.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV
