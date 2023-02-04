HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Delivers Grand Vitara Suv To Ambassador Of Japan

Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan

The Ambassador of Japan, Mr Hiroshi Suzuki has received a Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki. The brand tweeted a picture in which Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki can be seen presenting a new Grand Vitara in a shade of Opulent Red to Mr Hiroshi Suzuki and Mrs Suzuki.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki presenting Grand Vitara to H.E. Mr Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Mrs Suzuki. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Maruti_Corp)
Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki presenting Grand Vitara to H.E. Mr Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Mrs Suzuki. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Maruti_Corp)
Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki presenting Grand Vitara to H.E. Mr Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Mrs Suzuki. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Maruti_Corp)
Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki presenting Grand Vitara to H.E. Mr Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Mrs Suzuki. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Maruti_Corp)

The Grand Vitara is currently the flagship product from Maruti Suzuki. It is developed in collaboration with Toyota. The Grand Vitara is priced between 10.45 lakh and 19.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in six variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+.

Powertrain options include a mild-hybrid petrol engine, a strong hybrid petrol engine and a CNG powertrain. The mild-hybrid powertrain is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 101 bhp and max torque output of 136.8 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre engine also comes with an all-wheel drive system but it gets only a manual gearbox.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

The strong hybrid engine is derived from Toyota and is a three-cylinder unit. The engine produces 114 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission only. The CNG powertrain produces 86 bhp and 121 Nm. It also gets a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. Because of its pricing, the Grand Vitara also has to compete against Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also announced a recall for more than 11,000 units of Grand Vitara. The SUV has been recalled for a possible defect in its rear seatbelt mounting brackets. The SUVs manufactured between August 8th and November 15th last year have been recalled. Apart from this, the SUV has also been recalled for a faulty airbag controller.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to ₹60,000
Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to 60,000
Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold
Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold
Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan
Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by ₹50,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by 50,000

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city