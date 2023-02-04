Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan

The Ambassador of Japan, Mr Hiroshi Suzuki has received a Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki. The brand tweeted a picture in which Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki can be seen presenting a new Grand Vitara in a shade of Opulent Red to Mr Hiroshi Suzuki and Mrs Suzuki.

The Grand Vitara is currently the flagship product from Maruti Suzuki. It is developed in collaboration with Toyota. The Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.45 lakh and ₹19.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in six variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+.

Powertrain options include a mild-hybrid petrol engine, a strong hybrid petrol engine and a CNG powertrain. The mild-hybrid powertrain is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 101 bhp and max torque output of 136.8 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre engine also comes with an all-wheel drive system but it gets only a manual gearbox.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

The strong hybrid engine is derived from Toyota and is a three-cylinder unit. The engine produces 114 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission only. The CNG powertrain produces 86 bhp and 121 Nm. It also gets a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. Because of its pricing, the Grand Vitara also has to compete against Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also announced a recall for more than 11,000 units of Grand Vitara. The SUV has been recalled for a possible defect in its rear seatbelt mounting brackets. The SUVs manufactured between August 8th and November 15th last year have been recalled. Apart from this, the SUV has also been recalled for a faulty airbag controller.

