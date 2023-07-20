Maruti Suzuki Brezza variants revised; loses safety features on select trims

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been silently updated with the feature list and tech rejigged across select variants. As per the new brochure listed on the company’s website, the updated Brezza now comes with seatbelt reminders as standard for all five occupants. The safety feature was previously limited to only the front seats. Do note that the rear seatbelt reminders will work even in the absence of occupants.

While the additional safety feature is welcome, Maruti Suzuki has deleted some features across the Brezza lineup. This includes mild-hybrid technology across the manual variants of the subcompact SUV. The fuel-saving tech will now only be available with the automatic variants instead. Furthermore, features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist have also been removed from the CNG variants.

The 2022 Brezza comes with six airbags only on the top variants, while the base trims get front airbags

There are no mechanical changes to the subcompact SUV and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to draw power from the 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. The CNG version is offered only with a manual and gets a detuned motor churning out 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza start from ₹8.29 lakh, topping out at ₹13.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The model competes with the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and the like.

