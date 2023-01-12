Maruti Suzuki aims India's top SUV-maker spot in FY23, bets big on Jimny & Fronx

Maruti Suzuki, at the Auto Expo 2023, said it would take the top SUV manufacturer spot in the country in FY23. The automaker has also said that the company is determined to re-grab a 50 per cent market share in the country's passenger vehicle segment. This goal is pushing the OEM to focus more on SUVs, which are experiencing big demand in the country. Despite being a late entrant in the Indian SUV space, Maruti Suzuki has grabbed a large chunk of the market quickly. Now, the carmaker is gunning big to grab a larger chunk of the segment. Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno-based SUV Fronx will play a key role in that strategy, hopes the automaker.

Sold over 3.2 million units globally across 199 countries, Jimny has finally entered the Indian market in a five-door variant. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx SUVs would play a key role in the car brand's overall passenger vehicle strategy.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first showcased in India at the last edition of the Auto Expo in 2020. However, that was showcased in the three-door guise. Now, the car brand has uncovered the five-door variant, which will go on sale in India. Both the Jimny and Fronx SUVs are currently open for booking through the car brand's Nexa premium retail network.

The Jimny has been one of the most anticipated SUVs from the automaker since it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is currently being manufactured in India for the export markets. The newly introduced five-door model too will be built in India. It comes with Suzuki's all-wheel drive technology known as Allgrip Pro. The Fronx too, comes equipped with this technology.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV will be available in six single-tone and three dual-tone exterior colour options. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, on the other hand, will be available in seven different colour options, which include two dual-tone paint themes.

