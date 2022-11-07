HT Auto
After producing 2.5 crore cars, Maruti aims higher with more output

Maruti Suzuki recently achieved production milestone of 2.5 crore cars since its debut in India. The carmaker currently manufactures around 22 lakh units every year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2022, 08:34 AM
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar. (File photo) (REUTERS)
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar. (File photo)

Maruti Suzuki is aiming for higher target after already having manufactured more than 2.5 crore cars since 1983. India's largest carmaker is now likely to increase its production capacity at its largest facility in Manesar, located in Haryana. The carmaker may build one lakh units more year in an effort to clear backlogs as well as cater to rising demand for new models. Maruti Suzuki currently has pending orders running more than four lakh cars as of September.

Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures aroudn 15 lakh cars from its two operational facilities in Manesar and Gurugram, both located in Haryana. It also manufactures over seven lakh units from the Suzuki facility in Gujarat. Maruti is also coming up with its third plant in Sonipat, Haryana. The Kharkhoda facility, which is expected. tobe operational in the next three years, will help Maruti produce around 2.5 lakh units more in the initial days.

By 2025, Maruti could have an overall production capacity of more than 25 lakh cars at least. The carmaker sells around 1.3 lakh units on average every month. Rahul Bharti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs) at Maruti Suzuki, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "As of now, we have about 22.5 lakh capacity in Haryana plus Gujarat. And in times to come, we are in process of working on the Kharkhoda plant, which will be up and running in the year 2025. And if required, I think most likely we might have to add about one lakh capacity on a short-term basis in Manesar to meet intermediate demand."

The Manesar facility, the biggest manufacturing plant for Maruti Suzuki, is used to manufacture models mostly for Arena outlets. Maruti rolls out cars like Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Dzire from the Manesar facility. The Gurugram facility, Maruti's first facility in India, is used to manufacture cars like Ertiga, XL6, and Eeco. "We are not looking at any kind of reduction in Gurugram, in fact, at least in the shorter term, we might have to increase production in Gurugram," said Bharti.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki announced investment of over 7,000 crore this year to develop its upcoming facility in Sonipat and development of new models, which also include SUVs.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2022, 08:34 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

