Mahindra XUV700 to get new petrol automatic option on base MX variant

Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 20:37 PM
  • The new Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic is expected to come at a more affordable price point while retaining the five-seater layout.
The Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic is likely to be priced around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to get a new base petrol automatic variant on the entry-level MX variant, as per a Type Approval Certificate issued by ARAI. The XUV700 MX is available only with the 6-speed manual transmission in both petrol and diesel engine options, while the automatic transmission is available from the AX3 variant onwards on the SUV. The new XUV700 MX petrol automatic is expected to come at a more affordable price point while retaining the five-seater layout.

Expect the Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol AT to be priced under 16 lakh (ex-showroom), which could propel more buyers to look at the larger SUV over several compact SUVs in the same price range. The XUV700 MX petrol MT is priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which would make the automatic variant about 2 lakh more expensive. It’ll also be substantially more affordable than the XUV700 AX3 petrol automatic that starts from 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The MX variant misses out on the fancier features seen on the higher variants of the Mahindra XUV700 including the third row of seats but is decently loaded

Despite being the entry-level variant, the XUV700 MX is decently loaded on the feature front and packs a 7-inch digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired), a four-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, and ISOFIX anchor mounts for child seats. Notably, the MX trim rides on 17-inch steel wheels as opposed to alloy wheels seen on the higher variants of the XUV700.

The entry-level XUV700 MX petrol automatic would be of significance in markets where the petrol engine has a longer shelf life. Moreover, users looking for the XUV700 without wanting to stretch their budget beyond 20 lakh (on-road) will certainly be happy with the addition of an automatic option. When launched, the XUV700 MT petrol AT will take on offerings like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and the like.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 20:37 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Seltos Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic Mahindra XUV700 MX XUV700
