Mahindra XUV300 gets two new entry-level variants

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the addition of two new entry-level variants to the XUV300 range. With the introduction of the W2 variant in petrol, priced at ₹7.99 lakh, the starting price of the range has become more affordable. Another variant added into the Petrol TurboSportTM series - W4 - is price at ₹9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

With the introduction of the W4, the sporty, high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine option is now available in a more affordable variant. Previously, this powertrain was exclusive to variants from W6 onwards. The powertrain offers a 0-60 km/h acceleration in just five seconds, thanks to 230 Nm of peak torque and 96 kW of power. Further, the company has enhanced the W4 variant line with a sunroof on both petrol and diesel models.

With the introduction of new entry-level W2 variant, the XUV300 range now starts at ₹7.99 lakh as against ₹8.65 lakh previously. The price goes up to ₹14.59 lakh for the W8(O) Turbo Diesel with AutoShift gear.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with both manual transmission and advanced auto SHIFT technology in both diesel and petrol engine options. The SUV claims to offer high fuel efficiency in its segment. It gets various first-in-segment features such as all 4-disc brakes and dual-zone automatic AC. The five-seater SUV gets a wide in-cabin space and rugged design.

Earlier in March,Mahindra updated XUV300 with new engines to meet stricter emission norms from April 1. The carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with engines compliant with RDE norms which make them compatible with ethanol-based fuel. As a result, Mahindra has also increased the prices of the sub-compact SUV.

